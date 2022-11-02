Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Standing Outside Mannat On His 57th Birthday | See Pics

SHAH RUKH KHAN's birthday is not less than a festival for his fans and every year, thousands of fans gather outside his house to catch a glimpse of the superstar. This year, the Pathaan actor gave a treat to his fans and made an appearance at the midnight on his birthday. Shah Rukh was joined by his youngest son AbRam and greeted his fans.

Shah Rukh was seen in an all-black casual outfit and waved while looking at his fans. Watch the video here:

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 along with son AbRam waving to fans outside Mannat on his birthday 🎂🎈😎#HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan



🎥Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/e7USpxD9UA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) November 1, 2022

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

(Image Credits: Pallav Palliwal)

Every year on his birthday or on the occasion of Eid, thousands of fans gather around the superstar's house to greet him. Shah Rukh comes on his terrace for a while to greet his fans.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has become even more special this year as his most iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' will be re-released in theatres.

DDLJ is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and the production house officially announced the news on social media. "Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen. Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November 2022 only in Indian Theatres", the post reads.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his action-spy film Pathaan. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film. It has been reported that the Pathaan teaser will release on November 2, 2022, on SRK's birthday.

He was last seen in Brahmastra as Vanar Astra and impressed the audience with his cameo role. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Shah Rukh will be seen in Tiger 3 as well in a cameo role and will reprise his role from Pathaan.

The actor recently wrapped up scheduled shooting for Jawaan, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Jawaan will be directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.