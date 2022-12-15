Shah Rukh Khan Gets Mobbed By Fans Outside Kolkata Airport, Rani Mukerjee Helps Him | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has made his fans excited for his big comeback. His much-awaited film 'Pathaan' will release in theatres next month and fans can't keep their calm. Where ever Shah Rukh goes, his fans don't leave the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. The Pathaan star is in Kolkata now and received a warm welcome from his fans who couldn't contain their excitement after seeing him.

Fans mobbed SRK at Kolkata airport and were seen shouting his name and cheering for him. Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

Shah Rukh Khan wore a classic black suit and paired it with a white shirt.

The actor attended the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival with Rani Mukerjee, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia and opened up about his future projects.

Talking about Dunki, Shah Rukh told Deadline, "In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.”

He also shed light on the recent OTT vs theatres debate and said that cinema is not shutting down anytime soon.

In an interview with Deadline, the Swades actor said, "Cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon because I have been through these phases, television coming in, ‘oh nobody’s watching movies’, VCR coming in, ‘Nobody’s watching movies.’ It’s been 32 years, I have seen it through. Yes, there’s always a dent, there is a bit of a problem, but cinema changes itself and then comes back and invites people in hordes.”

He added, "When you go to watch movies in a theatre, it’s an outing. Films and the box office have got affected. Because of Covid-19, watching habits have changed. But I think it will all settle down and films will find their space at the box office. Some films will find space on streaming platforms, and some will stick to television.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.