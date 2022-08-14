Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Hoist The National Flag Ahead Of Independence Day | See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hoisted the Indian National Flag with their sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan at their residence Mannat. Gauri Khan posted a picture on social media in which all four of them can be seen posing with the flag. The couple's daughter Suhana Khan is not in the picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Independence Day".

The family looks very charming in the picture. All four of them can be seen matching in white outfits. AbRam and Aryan opted for the white t-shirt and blue denim jeans with white jeans. Meanwhile, Gauri wore a classic white blazer and black jeans with white sneakers. Shah Rukh can be seen holding AbRam's hand.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, many celebrities took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. In this campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and celebrate 75 years of Independence. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Mohanlal, among others took part in the campaign.

On the work front, Gauri Khan has collaborated with Katrina Kaif for an untitled project. The details about the project are not revealed yet, but Gauri posted a picture with Katrina on social media. Earlier, she collaborated with Malaika Arora as well.

Moreover, Suhana Khan is currently busy shooting for her debut film 'The Archies'. The movie also stars Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor and s directed by Zoya Akhtar. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is reportedly working on his web series.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has a bunch of films lined up. He is currently working on Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki'. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu. He will be seen in Pathaan. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Moreover, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawaan, directed by Atlee. The movie will also star Nayanthara and will release in the theatres in 2023.