Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Ripped Physique In Shirtless Picture, As He Waits For 'Pathaan'

SHAH Rukh Khan is currently working on his upcoming action film 'Pathaan'. When the actor shared his first look from the film, his fans were on cloud nine. He has raised the temperature once again by sharing his shirtless picture on Instagram.

Sharing the photo, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

Tiger Shroff is clearly motivated by the superstar. He commented, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then i saw this. Legend."

Sharing the motion poster of Pathaan, Shah Rukh wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In March 2022, he shared his brand new look for Pathaan. In the picture, he can be seen donning a ban bun and can be seen flaunting his abs. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge... Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…."

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan co-star John Abraham was asked about Pathaan and he said that the team is still in the dubbing process. He said, "Pathaan releases on the 25th of January. Yes, we have finished the film. We are still in the process of dubbing for the film."

He further added, "I will know more about it once I see it completely. But ya, we have finished shooting for the film."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. It is also reported that Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in Pathaan, in which he will reprise the role from his Tiger franchise.