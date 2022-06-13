New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan of the Bollywood industry, has been grabbing eyeballs for over a period of time. The king who rules millions of hearts has enthralled his fans as the superstar will be giving back-to-back movies next year, and one among them would be Rajkumar Hirani's immigration drama Dunki. Now, as per fresh media reports, the SRK has already completed the first schedule of Dunki and is gearing up for the international schedule.

As per Pinkvilla, last week in Mumbai, the actor wrapped up the first schedule of Dunki. Now, the actor will be commencing the international schedule in July.

“Shah Rukh and Hirani completed the Mumbai schedule last week and will leave for the international schedule in July. They will be filming in Budapest and London for around a month and will finalise the scheduled dates soon. Meanwhile, SRK will start shooting for Atlee’s film Jawan by mid-June, and will also complete his portion for Tiger 3 before he leaves for Dunki’s international schedule,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Back in April, Shah Rukh Khan announced that he will soon be collaborating with one of the renowned directors Rajkumar Hirani for the film 'Dunki'.

Sharing the date announcement teaser on his Instagram profile, Shah Rukh wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023".

Take a look at the teaser here:

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. Meanwhile, Dunki will also star Taapsee Pannu opposite King Kahn.

Well, needless to say, when SRK's report completing the first schedule of Dunki went online, fans can’t hold their excitement for the film. This will be the first time when SRK will work with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 22nd December 2023.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK will also appear in Atlee's film 'Jawan'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen