Shah Rukh Khan Finally Breaks Silence On 'Pathaan's Box Office Success; Calls Salman Khan 'GOAT'

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been doing out-of-the-box business at the global Box Office. The SRK-starrer movie is unstoppable as it breached the Rs 300 crore mark on Saturday. Now, the King Khan has finally broken his silence over Pathaan shattering the BO records during an interaction with his fans on social media.

The DDLJ actor has been interacting with his fans on the micro blogging site since the announce of his movie. On Saturday, SRK once again initiated an #AskSRK session. A Twitter user asked him, "#Pathaan Ye records dekhne ke baad apko kaisa lag raha hai? @iamsrk #AskSRK." Replying to his fan's tweet, he wrote, "Ha ha lagta hai ab gaon waapis chala jaaoon!!"

Another fan asked him, "Pathaan ka public response dekh kaisa lag raha?? #AskSRK @iamsrk," SRK replied, "Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please."

A netizen even asked Shah Rukh Khan, "@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK." The actor gave the humblest response to this as he tweeted, "Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan."

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are touted to be one of the best co-actors in the B-town industry. The duo even shared a screen space in Pathaan for a few minutes when Salman's Tiger came to save SRK's Pathaan from the goons. There were howlings in the theatres after the audience witnessed a rare 'Karan Arjun' moment on the big screen.