Shah Rukh Khan Features On Empire’s 50 Greatest Actors Of All Time List, Becomes The Only Indian To Achieve The Feat

One of the most popular Indian actors globally, Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity is widely known. The actor has added yet another feather to his already illustrious hat by featuring on Empire’s list of 50 Greatest Actors Of All Time.

Sharing the news on her social media account, Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of the superstar’s feature on the list. “@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time… the only Indian… doing us proud always!,” read the caption of her post. Take a look:

Several Shah Rukh Khan fans took to the comments section of Pooja Dadlani’s post to react to the news. One user wrote, “Chak de, DDLJ, DIL TO PAGAL HAI, Mohabbatein and many more missing in the list..... congratulations king khan for putting India on world Map..!!” Another wrote, “Jahan koi nahi wahan apna SRK, Aur jahan apna SRK wahan apna Desh.🇮🇳”

The Empire’s 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list also includes the names of several top Hollywood personalities including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Portman, and Heath Ledger as well as Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen after a gap of 4 years with his high-octane action film ‘Pathaan’. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film has been helmed by director Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ fame and will be released in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

Talking about doing a full-fledged action film after so many years, Shah Rukh Khan spoke during an Instagram live session with his fans and said that he will be doing all the action in this film which he wanted to do in his twenties. “It’s a little late. At the age of 56, I’m trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero,” the actor was quoted as saying.