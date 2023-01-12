Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Is On Cloud Nine As 'Pathaan' Star Meets Him 2 AM: 'No Other Superstar Did This' | See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan rules the hearts of millions but only a few fans get a chance to meet him in person. Recently, the Pathaan star was in the capital and many fans were waiting to catch the superstar. Some fans got lucky as Shah Rukh himself welcomed them to his hotel room.

Jatin Gupta was one of the fans who got to meet Shah Rukh Khan and posted pictures with him on social media as well. He wrote, "Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u.”

In one of the photos, Jatin can be seen hugging SRK and kissing him on the cheek in another picture.

SRK is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film 'Pathaan'. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role and will release on January 25, 2023.

According to a report by Times Of India, there will be a sequel to Pathaan and the makers are planning to the movie into an action franchise. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki and Jawan. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati and is directed by Atlee.

He will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in a cameo role and will reprise his role from Pathaan.