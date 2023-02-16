Shah Rukh Khan Exudes Swag In Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot, Surprises Fans With New Look | See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan has made his big comeback with Pathaan and his film has been breaking new records daily. The superstar has always been the talk of the town but he has reached new heights with Pathaan. Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan and clicked his dashing picture in which the Pathaan star looks regal.

Sharing the picture, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, "The Best @iamsrk."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a black turtle neck sweater and blue denim jeans and completing the look with black boots. Moreover, the actor can be seen sporting a clean shave look. This came as a surprise for the fans because Shah Rukh donned a beard and long hair look for Pathaan.

Meanwhile, talking about the box office collection of Pathaan, the movie has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Moreover, YRF has declared February 17 as Pathaan day and made movie tickets available for Rs 110. Sharing the news, YRF wrote, "#PathaanDay incoming! #Pathaan crosses 500 crores NBOC. Come celebrate with us this Friday. Book tickets at ₹ 110/- flat across all shows in India at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia and other participating cinemas! Book your tickets NOW."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to this news and tweeted, "Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No??"

Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No?? https://t.co/IcRdfIW9gQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 16, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan after Pathaan. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, as per reports, an 'elaborate set' was prepared in order to portray the mega-action scene and Shah Rukh Khan will be accompanied by 200 women. These women were crowdsourced from Mumbai and will fly to Chennai.

Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The official release date of the film is not announced yet.

He will also be seen in Dunki, along with Taapsee Pannu and the movie will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.