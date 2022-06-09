New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding is the talk of the town today (June 9). The wedding is taking place in Mahabalipuram, and several renowned faces from the south and Bollywood industry are checking in to the venue. The recent one to check into the wedding was Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh recently recovered from Covid-19 and was spotted at his co-star's wedding. SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani took to Twitter and shared a picture of SRK, where the actor can be seen in a beige ensemble and a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the picture, SRK's manager wrote, "For Nayanthara's Special Day," and added a bride and a ring emoji. As always, the actor looked stunning and handsome in the beige attire. . SRK and Nayanthara will reportedly co-star in Atlee's multilingual project Jawan, which is set to hit big screens next year.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

Apart from Pooja, filmmaker Atlee also shared a picture of himself with SRK and the superstar's manager Pooja Dadlani. Sharing the picture, Atlee wrote, "Darling Nayan and Vignesh Shivan's wedding diaries. With Shah Rukh Khan sir chief and Pooja Dadlani."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)

Also, South superstar, Rajinikanth was spotted entering the wedding venue. As per reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding guest list includes some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry - Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly attend the wedding and the reception.

Meanwhile, a week ago, Shah Rukh announced his highly-anticipated film 'Jawan'. The actor dropped the teaser of the film on his Instagram account.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Talking about SRK's work front, the actor is all set to give back to back action-thriller films this year. SRK will be seen in the highly-anticipated film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraha. The movie will hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

