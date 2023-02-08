Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Gratitude On His Film's Success: 'Thank You For Letting Sun Shine On Pathaan'

Pathaan has become one of the most successful films of Shah Rukh Khan's career. The actor made his big comeback after four years and broke box office records. SRK took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards his fans for showering love on Pathaan.

Sharing the picture and expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan talked about the possible crossover of Deepika and Katrina and the prequel of Pathaan.

"He’s (Aditya Chopra) the one who knows exactly where the spy universe is going and he has a lot of ideas. Some I am developing, some I am involved in, and some other friends of mine are involved. So there’s a lot of stuff happening," he told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, director Siddharth Anand talked about if he wants to make a prequel of John's character or not. “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel,” Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

He further talked about the connection between Jim (John's character in Pathaan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan in War). “Ya, why not, anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?” Siddharth further added.

Talking about the film's box office collection, Pathaan had already collected Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day. The movie has collected Rs 800 crores worldwide within two weeks.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Dimple Kapadia and Salman Khan.