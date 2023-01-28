Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response To Pathaan's Box Office Collection Shows Why He Is Called 'King' | See Here

Pathaan has broken many several records at the box office and has created a storm in Indian cinema. The movie has been receiving love and support from the audience and it has also broken the curse of continuous box office failures of Bollywood films. Now, Shah Rukh has reacted to the huge box office numbers of Pathaan and his reaction is heartwarming.

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how he is feeling after seeing Pathaan's box office numbers. To this SRK replied, "Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan."

Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan https://t.co/PVchvoXFYm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Talking about Pathaan's box office numbers, the movie has already crossed Rs 300 crores within three days. The movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the opening day.

Pathaan will reportedly return for a sequel. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Salman Khan also had a cameo role in the film in which he reprised his role from the Tiger franchise. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki'.In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

"It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," he said.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh will star in Jawan. He has wrapped up the shooting schedule of Jawan along with the director Atlee, Nayantara and Vijay Sethupati.