Shah Rukh Khan Dons A White Traditional Ensemble As He Performs Umrah In Mecca, Watch Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia. The actor was spotted performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca on Thursday.

Social media users flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan at the holy site. In the pictures, tha actor can be seen donning an all-white ensemble and a mask as he offered his prayers in Mecca.

A fan club of Shah Rukh Khan posted a video of him on Twitter with a caption that read, “Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah at Makka Sharif.” Take a look:

#shahrukhkhan bollywood actor spotted in Haram Shareef performing Umrah

Ma sha Allah.



Thanks for the videos bro Mohammed Adil. pic.twitter.com/1Sta5zoYbm — Mohammad Munajir محمد مناطر 🇮🇳 (@munajir92) December 1, 2022

Taking to the comments section of the post, one user wrote, “He is a good human being, a very successful individual. Even tho I don't understand him worshipping idols and being a Muslim, there is no such thing as a Muslim idol worshipper! We are no-one to judge! May Allah guide him to the right path, ameen.” Another comment read, “Mashaa Allah Alhamdulillah I proud of you SRK may Allah bless you and your family aloys in shah Allah Allah humma summa ameen Allah huakber.”

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the schedule wrap of ‘Dunki’ in a social media post. Sharing a reel of himself on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his big screen comeback with ‘Pathaan’. A new poster featuring King Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham was released by the makers on Wednesday.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

‘Pathaan’ will be releasing on January 25, 2023, while ‘Dunki’ will be releasing next year in December.