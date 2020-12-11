Shah Rukh Khan has helped the medical staff by donating 500 Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients in Delhi. This news was confirmed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: With millions of people dying due to COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been one of the most terrible and tough years for everyone across the globe. Ever since the pandemic hit the human race, apart from others several Bollywood celebs including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar among others came forward to help the nation either by donating money, PPE kits, and government-approved injections or by helping the migrant workers safely reaching their hometown.

Now once again amid the crisis Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has helped the medical staff by donating 500 Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients in Delhi. This news was confirmed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who thanked the superstar for his hearty gesture.

On Thursday, he took to his Twitter and wrote, “We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most. We are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis” (sic).

we are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 10, 2020

Well, this is not the first time SRK has contributed for the health workers, in April, his companies Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies VFX, Kolkata Knight Riders and Meer Foundation donated to several relief funds including PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Relief Fund, among others. While, in November, Shah Rukh donated 20,000 N-95 masks to Kerala.

Moving on, talking about the Delhi’s condition, then on Thursday, Satyendar Jain said that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi is on the verge to end. He further added during the press meet, “The death rate of COVID will decrease slowly. The shortage of ICU beds will be addressed soon. ICU beds are used for emergency purposes and also for COVID patients. In Delhi, 13,000 beds are lying vacant. Delhi is the largest state with so many vacant beds. We have 18,800 beds in hospitals in total."

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,463 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 fatalities, the lowest number of deaths in a single day since 1st November 2020.

