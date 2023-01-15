Shah Rukh Khan Does His Iconic Pose As 'Pathaan' Trailer Gets Screened At Burj Khalifa | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film 'Pathaan' which will release on January 25, 2023. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film on a grand scale. The trailer of Pathaan was screened at Burj Khalifa on Saturday and SRK did his iconic pose as well.

The video of the event was shared by the paparazzi social media page Viral Bhayani and several fan pages posted the picture of Shah Rukh standing in front of Burj Khalifa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Pathaan star looked absolutely dapper in a black leather jacket and paired it with a black tee.

15k followers completed ♥️ Thank You SRKians. pic.twitter.com/urHoLB5jZw — Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) January 14, 2023

Talking about showing the trailer of Pathaan on Burj Khalifa, Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution said, "Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!"

He further added, "We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in UAE for the International League T20, will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world. SRK has an unprecedented fan following in the UAE and we feel this activity befits the hype that Pathaan carries today, thanks to the overwhelming love that is being showered on it by his fans and audiences alike."

It was earlier reported that Pathaan will have a sequel as well. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe which also includes the Tiger franchise and War. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role and it will release on January 25, 2023.