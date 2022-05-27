New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar's birthday bash was a huge event on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Several stars blessed the red carpet with their presence at the event including Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, and Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others. However, the paparazzi couldn't catch a glimpse of the Bollywood industry's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. Initially, fans thought that SRK skipped the party. However, a video of King Khan from KJo's birthday bash went viral, where the actor can be seen dancing to Koi Mil Gaya.

People on the internet were a convenience that SRK was the part of the party when his video of grooving to his iconic song 'Koi Mil Gaya' surfaced online. The song is from Karan Johar's debut directorial featuring SRK along with Rani Mukerji and Kajol. In the video, SRK can be seen dancing his heart out, while Navya Nanda can be seen dancing next to him. The video was circulated by SRK's fan pages.

Take a look at SRK's viral video from KJo's birthday bash:

Karan Johar on Wednesday celebrated his 50th birthday. In the evening, Karan threw a massive party for all the people from the film fraternity. The event witnessed several celebs, and many even made their appearance as couples. Meanwhile, the show stopper of the event was Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad.

The couple finally put an end to all the rumours and speculations about their relationship when they entered the party hand-in-hand as a couple. The duo gave major couple goals to fans as they were seen twinning in black.

The night witnessed many other official couples as well including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kareena-Saif, Aishwarya-Abhishek, Hrithik-Saba, Shahid-Meera, Riteish-Genelia among others.

Meanwhile, Karan, on his birthday announced that after the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he will commence the shoot of his action film. The filmmaker took to Instagra profile and informed his fans.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen