Shah Rukh Khan Comes With An Epic Reply When Asked If He'll Work With Salman And Aamir

The three Khans of the Bollywood industry Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir have always been in the news for either professional or personal reasons. However, one thing which draws people's attention quite often is that all three actors have never worked together in the same film. Therefore, the trio has always been asked by fans and media to reveal their plans of working together in the same film.

A similar thing happened in 2013 when SRK appeared at a media event and was asked whether he has plans to work with Salman and Aamir for his upcoming films. SRK was at an event where a person asked “Will we ever see Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan together in a film?” To which King Khan replied, “Aap afford kar sako toh offer kardo. Beta, chaddi baniyan bikk jaegi teeno ko sign karte karte (If you can afford us, offer us a film. Son, you will go broke signing the three of us)."

“A film can be made only when a producer-director offers it. So someone will have to do it. It will be very difficult. Make all three listen to your story, then all three have to like it. But if someone can make such a film, afford us, and can tolerate us (then it can happen). One will answer you 10 minutes later, one of leave before he even arrives, and the third one will say shoot at night, I stay up at night. It will be very difficult," the actor further added.

While Salman and Aamir worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, Shah Rukh and Salman featured for the Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam.

Now, Salman and Shah Rukh will also be seen doing a cameo role in each other's upcoming film Pathaan and Tiger 3.