Shah Rukh Khan Cheers Son Aryan Khan's Latest Clicks; Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan Left These Comments

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan cheered for son Aryan Khan as he posted some fab shots from his latest photoshoot. Aryan Khan on Tuesday shared some pictures on his gram and set it ablaze with his looks. In the pictures, Khan’s son is looking super cool and sporty. Aryan can be seen donning different casual looks in the photos.

While Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the photos and complimented his son, he also pointed out the fact that one of the t-shirts that Aryan is wearing in his shots is his. "Looking really good!!... and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father... speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!"

Meanwhile, Aryan's mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana Khan too commented on his post. Gauri commented, "My boy... love love love." Suhana dropped Grinning face with star-eyed emojis on her brother's post.

Several other Bollywood celebrities and fans also praised Aryan in the comments section. Actor Sanjay Kapoor called it ‘too cool,’ while Netflix stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped heart and fire emojis. Seema Sajdeh also reacted to Aryan's photos, and dropped heart eyes emojis.

One fan wrote, “SRK reincarnated,” while another commented, “Ditto SRK.” A third one wrote, “For a moment I just thought he is SRK.” One said, “You look exactly like your father.”

After some time, Gauri Khan also took to Instagram and posted pictures of her boy and wrote,"Onwards and upwards... my boy."

Aryan Khan had made headlines for a massive drug case last year. However, he was given a clean chit from NCB. He is the son of Shah Rukh Khan who Gauri married in 1991. The star couple is also the parents of Suhana and AbRam.