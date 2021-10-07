New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's NCB custody is expected to end today. However, it is still not known whether the star kid will be granted bail or not. Amidst this, along with Aryan Khan, his family too is undergoing a lot of pressure due to which his dad SRK has decided to cancel and postpone his work commitments.

Yes, according to an ETimes report, Shah Rukh Khan had to shoot for an ad film with Ajay Devgn which he had to let go at the last minute for the time being due to Aryan Khan's case. As many as 20-25 bouncers were stationed near Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van since morning as he was supposed to be there.

Although Ajay Devgan had reached the shoot yesterday, still SRK could not come and cancelled the shoot at around 3 to 4 pm.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was detained by NCB on October 2 from Cordelia Cruise which was on its way from Mumbai to Goa. On Saturday, NCB conducted a surprise raid on a basis of an information that an alleged rave party is going on on the ship. After the raid, it was found out that many people including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also there at the alleged rave party.

Later, NCB detained 8 people including Aryan and after further investigation arrested him along with two more people including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Post this, so far 16 people have been arrested in the drug case and Aryan's custody is till October 7.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Satish Manshinde had sought his bail, but the court refused to grant him bail. Now today Aryan Khan's drugs case is to be heard again.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal