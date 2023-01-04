  • News
  • Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt 'Amma Bhatt Kapoor' After Latter Gives Him THIS Nickname | See Here

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan had the cutest interaction on Twitter in the latter's 'Ask SRK' session.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 05:44 PM IST
Minute Read
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt 'Amma Bhatt Kapoor' After Latter Gives Him THIS Nickname | See Here
A still of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt from 'Dear Zindagi' (Screen grab from Red Chillies Entertainment YouTube channel)

Shah Rukh Khan gave a pleasant surprise to his fans with a fun 'question and answer' session on social media. Fans asked some funny and clever questions and Shah Rukh Khan, as usual, impressed everyone with his witty and savage reply. One Twitter user asked SRK why Alia Bhatt calls him 'SR' and the Pathaan star also played a guessing game while answering the question.

Alia and Shah Rukh shared screen space in 'Dear Zindagi' and loved their performance in the film. A fan asked him on Twitter, "Why Alia calls you just SR?"

To this, Shah Rukh replied, "Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh."

After this, Alia Bhatt retweeted Shah Rukh's reply and wrote, "More like sweet and respected :) But from January 25th, I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See, I'm so creative, na."

Shah Rukh Khan answered a bunch of fun questions from the fans and talked about Salman Khan, Vijay, Vijay Sethupati, and Superstar Rajinikanth among others.

A fan also asked if Salman Khan will have a cameo in Pathaan and Shah Rukh had a very witty reply. He wrote, "#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film."

Talking about Pathaan, the movie will release on January 25, 2023. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan and Dunki as well, which will reportedly release in 2023 as well.

On Alia's work front, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in April 2023. The movie will clash with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in theatres. She will star in Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix in 2023.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Trailer Release Date Revealed, Avatar 2..
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Trailer Release Date Revealed, Avatar 2..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.