Shah Rukh Khan Calls Ajay Devgn 'Pillar Of Love And Support' As Latter Bats For Pathaan At 'Bholaa' Teaser Release Event

A day ahead of the release of his much-awaited movie Pathaan in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan initiated an #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle. Pathaan will have a grand theatrical release on Wednesday, that is, January 24. It will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

On Tuesday, the King Khan called Ajay Devgn "a pillar of support and love" when a netizen asked him to say a few words for him.

A Twitter user asked SRK, "@iamsrk Sir Ajay Devgn is very happy with the advance booking of Pathaan !! Any words about him? His film #BholaaTeaser2 was released today!! #AskSRK." Replying to this, the DDLJ actor wrote, "Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. Strong and silent."\

The user also shared a video of Ajay Devgn in which he could be heard saying, "When Drishyam 2 emerged as a superhit, I often told people that we need more such films that get similar response. The coldness in theatres that happened amid the pandemic made people want to come back more. Let's keep fingers crossed. I wish whichever films release should be a super duper hit. The whole industry is one. Pathaan is also getting such a fantastic response so I am very happy."

It is pertinent to note that Ajay Devgn-starrer movie Bholaa's teaser video was unveiled on January 24, 2023. The teaser stars Ajay in an intense avatar who is donning white-coloured powder on his forehead. The clip starts with some hard-hitting dialogues as Ajay says, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega." In the teaser, Ajay Devgn could be seen fighting with the goons, he is seen doing some high-octane stunts on the truck as well as a bike, which is worth watching. Watch the trailer here: