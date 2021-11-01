New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's King Khan, the most popular Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on November 2nd every year. The actor has always been loved in the industry and across the world. Shah Rukh is crowned as the 'Romance King of Bollywood' as over the years he has wons millions of hearts with charming and handsome personalities.

Till now, Shah Rukh's charm in Bollywood is unmatched, and probably for some eons, it will remain like that. King Khan is known for his films including K3G, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Na Ho, and several others.

He entered Bollywood playing the villainous role in Baazigar in 1993, Darr in 1993, and Anjaam in 1994 and then became the heartthrob who stole the hearts of many with his Charisma. This year the occasion of Shah Rukh's birthday is a little more special and a double bonanza for the superstar as his eldest son Aryan Khan got released on bail just a day before his special day.

November is a special month for the Khans as it marks both SRK and Aryan’s birthdays. Shah Rukh will turn a year older to 56 this year, Ahead of King khan's Birthday we have brought you some throwback pics of Shah Rukh Khan with his eldest son Aryan Khan.

Here, take a look at pictures of Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahrukh Сын Aruan Khan (@_aryan_khan__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@aryanshahrukhkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahrukh Сын Aruan Khan (@_aryan_khan__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@aryanshahrukhkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan like any other loves his family and all the controversy involving his eldest son Aryan in the Mumbai Drugs-on-Cruise case made him suffer for the past few days. The actor left all his work as he was determined to save his son by getting him bail. Now according to news portals, Shah Rukh after his birthday on 2nd will resume his shoots and will get back to work.

Posted By: Ashita Singh