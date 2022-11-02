Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Link Up With Priyanka Chopra, Fight With Salman Khan; Top Controversies Of SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Hailed as the ‘king of romance’ in India, the megastar kicked off the celebrations by greeting fans waiting outside his residence, Mannat at midnight.

Though Shah Rukh has enjoyed massive popularity in a career spanning over 30 years, the ‘Pathaan’ star has also had his fair share of controversies. From link up with co-star Priyanka Chopra to a brawl with ‘bhai’ Salman Khan, take a look at 5 top controversies of ‘King Khan’ over the years:

Wankhede Stadium Ban

Shah Rukh Khan, who also owns a team in the Indian Premier League, attended an IPL match in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on May 16, 2012. Post his team Kolkata Knight Riders’ victory against Mumbai Indians, Shah Rukh Khan got into a heated argument with some security officials for mishandling his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends who were there to attend the match.

Following this, Shah Rukh Khan was banned from entering the Wankhede stadium for 5 years by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The ban was lifted later in 2015.

Fight With Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have developed a special relationship over the years. The duo are often seen supporting each other and have also featured in cameos in each others’ films.

In 2009, during Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, Shah Rukh and Salman got into a huge argument. The event took place at Salman Khan’s rumored ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. The two were not on talking terms for years after the argument.

After several years, the duo met and greeted each other at an Eid party, following which Shah Rukh Khan featured in a special cameo in Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ in 2017.

Link Up With Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan has been happily married to wife Gauri for almost 30 years now. The duo share three children together. During 2011, rumors about Shah Rukh Khan dating his ‘Don 2’ co-star Priyanka Chopra spread like wildfire.

Though no clarifications were made from any side, the co-actors started ignoring each other in the public and have since stopped working together.

Aryan Khan Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder child Aryan Khan was caught in the middle of the storm after being accused of taking drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, 2021.. After staying in jail for nearly a month, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Mumbai High Court on October 28, 2021.