New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood who resides in heart of gazillions of fans. On Wednesday, March 2 after a long 'what it felt like hiatus from social media' Shah Rukh Khan dropped a bomb and shared a teaser of his upcoming, much-hyped 'Pathaan'. With the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan also announced that the film will hit the cinemas on January 25, 2023.

With this, SRK also held his #AskSRK session after a long time. For the unversed, SRK previously has held many similar sessions on Twitter but today was his first session since his son Aaryan Khan's arrest in the Mumbai drugs case. Obviously, fans were overwhelmed with SRK's replies and his witty and hilarious answers. After, SRK's return on Twitter, #Kingisback is trending on the micro-blogging site all day.

Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan https://t.co/dBWCqD7g05 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

In his Twitter Q&A, when someone asked the obvious question - "Itne din kahan gaayab the (where have you been all this while)?" In typically SRK fashion, the actor responded: "Khyaalon mein (in thoughts)."

Adi & Sid they are wonderful. And love me a lots https://t.co/cs5838dAzc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self… https://t.co/Zm0toeAEq6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

In another question, a fan asked to reveal his Pathaan look SRK said, "I look the same only since 32 years now... it's the same, my handsome self" and again when a fan asked SRK, “Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi (sic)?” Of course, SRK came up with a witty response as he wrote, “Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan (sic).”

Meanwhile, the teaser of Pathaan has gone viral on the internet, earlier while sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh had written, "I know it's late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now see you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic)."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is an action film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and as per many speculations, it also promises a cameo from Salman Khan. The film will release next year during Republic Day in Hindi and Telugu.

Posted By: Ashita Singh