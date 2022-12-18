Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh To Collaborate For 'Pathaan' New Song? Superstar Has This To Say

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release 'Pathaan' has been the talk of the town for quite many days. Gardening hot steams for the song 'Besharam Rang' the actor has been the eye of the storm. While the matter is not refusing to die any time soon, Shah Rukh Khan doesn't let such things bog him down.

Earlier today, the 'Pathaan' star hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered his fans and well-wishers wanting to know about his life and forthcoming releases. Giving hilarious replies to his fan's questions, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed the details of Pathaan's next track.

Arijit is a gem. Next song uski awaaz mein hai hope u will all like it. #Pathaan https://t.co/O27y5vTeW4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

During the string of conversations about singer and composer Arijit Singh, Shah Rukh Khan quickly gave the answer which unveiled their collaboration for the next song. The tweet read "Sir arijit singh ke bare mein kya sochte h aap??" Shah Rukh quickly replied and wrote, "Arijit is a gem.Next song uski awaaz mein hai hope u will all like it. #Pathaan."

Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….#Pathaan https://t.co/XmoUdSYa29 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan also answered a series of queries ranging from compliments from his fans to hilariously giving dating advice and more. Shah Rukh was seen taking time to respond to as many questions delivering a high engagement.

Recently, the upcoming film of Shah Rukh Khan has landed in controversy for its song 'Besharam Rang', where his co-star Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a saffron bikini which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu culture raising rage in many states.

Back on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan's Yash Raj Films venture 'Pathaan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to be released on January 25, 2023, and is set to be the most anticipated film of 2023. The superstar also has two more action-thrillers in his kitty including 'Jawaan' and 'Dunki.'