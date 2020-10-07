The second half of the Most Dangerous Celebrity list is ruled by the Bollywood industry, with singer Armaan Malik in the sixth place.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actors who are famous for their acting skills and good looks have now also made it to Most Dangerous Celebrity List 2020. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha are among the top 10 celebrities that are named under the McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity List 2020. The Portuguese striker Ronaldo has topped the list as these popular celebrities are generating the riskiest search results online in India, due to the malicious sites and viruses linked to their names, according to a list released by a cybersecurity company on Tuesday.

However, with only Ronaldo representing sports, the 14th edition of the McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020 is dominated by the names from showbiz.

The second half of the list is ruled by the Bollywood industry, with singer Armaan Malik in the sixth place, actor Sara Ali Khan coming to seventh, daily soap star Divyanka Tripathi in eighth spot, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the ninth place and playback singer Arijit Singh in the tenth position.

Check the list below:

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

2.Tabu

3.Taapsee Pannu

4.Anushka Sharma

5.Sonakshi Sinha

6.Armaan Malik

7.Sara Ali Khan

8.Divyanka Tripathi

9.Shahrukh Khan

10.Arijit Singh

What is McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity List?

McAfee is an American global security software company. To conduct the Most Dangerous Celebrities 2020 study, they searched famous individuals to reveal which celebrities generate the most “dangerous” results – meaning those whose search results bring potentially malicious content to expose fans’ personal information. Owing to his international popularity and fan following that well resonates in India, Cristiano Ronaldo takes the top spot on the India edition of McAfee’s 2020 Most Dangerous Celebrities list.

Venkat Krishnapur, vice president of Engineering and managing director, McAfee India, said in a statement that, "Unsuspecting users often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, along with images and leaked videos of their favourite celebs. Bad actors (cybercriminals) leverage consumers' fascination with pop culture and drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices, potentially putting personal information at risk."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma