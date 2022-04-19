New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been creating a lot of buzz around his upcoming projects. His fans are eager to know about his films after the announcement of Pathaan. Now, the actor has announced his new movie Dunki with the director Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

Sharing the date announcement teaser on his Instagram profile, Shah Rukh wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen admiring Rajkumar Hirani's films. Then Rajkumar Hirani offers a film to Shah Rukh and tells him that the movie will have comedy, romance and drama. He reveals the title of the film 'Dunki'. Shah Rukh seems confused about the movie name but thinks about grabbing this offer. In the end, we see a glimpse of the dessert with some people walking. Then, the title of the movie pops up with the release date, which is December 22, 2023.

The movie, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee previously worked with the production company's film Badla. But this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee will star in a movie together.

Rajkumar Hirani has directed the blockbuster movies like 3 Idiots, Sanju, Pk, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Shah Rukh will star in a film directed by Atlee. Recently Shah Rukh Khan finished shooting in Spain for his upcoming film Pathaan. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and will release on January 25, 2023.

Dunki starring, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, will hit screens on December 22, 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav