Shah Rukh Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Share An Adorable Moment At Taekwondo Match | See Pics

SHAH RUKH KHAN, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently attended their children's taekwondo event and the pictures from the event went viral. Kareena and Saif's elder son Taimur and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son participated in the match and SRK can be seen giving a medal to Taimur in the pictures.

The event was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan's elder children Suhana and Aryan Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma.

Take a look at these pictures:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

In an adorable picture, SRK can be seen shaking hands with Taimur and giving him a medal. He can also be seen kissing Taimur's forehead in the adorable picture.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor's work front, she will be seen in Hansal Mehta's film. She has wrapped up shooting for Sujoy Gosh's film 'Devotion of Suspect X'. The movie will release in 2023 on Netflix. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan.

Kareena also revealed that she will collaborate with Rhea Kapoor once again. “I am doing a film with Rhea Kapoor. It is not Veere 2, it is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story.” Although she hadn’t divulged details of the cast, she had revealed, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited,” she told PTI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his action-spy film Pathaan. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the film. He recently wrapped up schedule shooting for Jawaan, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.