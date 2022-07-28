Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu's Pics From 'Dunki' Leaked Online | See Here

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Dunki', which also stars Taapsee Pannu. It seems like 2023 will be Shah Rukh's year as the superstar have a bunch of films lined up to release next year. Ever since the announcement of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki', the fans are excited to see the actor's magic on screen. Many photos from the sets of Dunki also surfaced online. This time, some fans shared SRK and Taapsee's pictures and the duo can be seen filming their scenes together.

Many fan pages have posted pictures of Taapsee and Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Dunki.

Shah Rukh can be seen sitting on the ground, whereas, Taapsee can be seen standing beside him. Shah Rukh sported long hair for Dunki and can be seen in a red shirt. Meanwhile, Taapsee can be seen in a pink sweater along with a bag pack.

Earlier, Shah Rukh's photos from London while shooting for Dunki also went viral. In the picture, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a plaided shirt and sporting a messy hair look. He can be seen surrounded by the crew members.

EXCLUSIVE picture of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan from the sets of #Dunki in Waterloo Bridge, London. pic.twitter.com/n8glLK8xSa — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) July 17, 2022

Sharing the announcement video of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Pathaan. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The makers recently release Deepika and Shah Rukh's first look from the film. The movie will release in January 2023. Moreover, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawaan, directed by Atlee. The movie will also star Nayanthara and will hit the theatres in 2023.