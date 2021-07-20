Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan in Mumbai. He will be soon joined by Salman and actress Katrina Kaif at the same studio for their film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: You might finally be able to see Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan next to each other in the upcoming film Tiger 3. Fans would be excited to know that the trio will begin the shooting for the film at the Yash Raj Films’ studio till mid-August. Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan in Mumbai. He will be soon joined by Salman and actress Katrina Kaif at the same studio for their film.

A trade source revealed to Mid-Day "A special set has been constructed for the Maneesh Sharma thriller. While Salman and Katrina Kaif will begin shooting their portions by the weekend, Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, will report to the set next week. A few doors away, Shah Rukh will be breathing life into his RAW agent character as he cans confrontational scenes with John Abraham,”

While Salman has already shot his cameo in Shah Rukh’s film, the latter is said to shoot his cameo in Tiger 3 very soon. "The actors’ on-screen reunion is bound to create a frenzy, so Adi wants to create a spectacular scene that will be worthy of them," the source added.

The teams are currently discussing possible dates to take the much-awaited sequence. Both the films, Tiger 3 and Pathan are spy thrillers directed by Maneesh Sharma and Siddharth Anand, respectively,

Many would know that Shah Rukh and Salman have only been in a cordial relationship ever since their reported scuffle at a party several years back. The two Khans were last seen together in the film Zero. Now, fans would get the opportunity to watch their favourite actors once again on the screen together. Previously, Shah Rukh and Salman have given various hits including Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, blockbusters Karan Arjun (1995), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha