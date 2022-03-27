New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to work together. Currently, SRK is busy shooting for Pathaan, and every now then via leaks or the star himself posts pictures of his 'Pathaan' look. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3, and the actor also time and now keeps treating his fans with his picture.

But, what if the two Tiger and Pathaan will come together on screen, things will go wild right? Now, earlier it has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3 and now the actor is all set to make his entry onto the sets of Tiger 3.

As per the ETimes report, SRK will start shooting with Salman in the month of June on a set in Mumbai for Tiger3. At present, SRK is shooting in Spain for ‘Pathaan’ and will return to Mumbai by end of this month. After that, he will commence shooting Raju Hirani's untitled film in April.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan following the Tiger 3 shoot, will be shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The two actors will then take a break and unite again for the action sequence of Tiger 3.

“The Tiger 3 sequence with Shah Rukh and Salman will be talked about well after the film’s release. It will be the same with the sequence in Pathaan too,” the entertainment portal reported citing sources.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had already completed his cameo shoot of SRK's Pathan. Also the during RRR trailer launch, Salman Khan had confirmed SRK's cameo in his movie and also revealed that he would be seen in SRK’s Pathan. "Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan should come before that," Salman had announced.

Talking about Tiger 3, the film is the third part of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the film, Salman plays the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

