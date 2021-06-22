The scene which has turned into a meme fest is actually from the film 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' where Shah Rukh Khan is proposing to Kajol while her father has died. Scroll down to see the memes.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All thanks to the digital world, some Bollywood films and their scenes have become timeless. Recently, actress Amrita Rao's 'Jal' memes from her film 'Vivah' were the talk of the town and now there's another film's scene that has been doing the rounds of the internet. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 2001 film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham's sad scene where SRK's character is seen keeping his hand on Anjali's (Kajol) head as a matter of support.

The scene has found its way to the meme world after 21 years of the film's release and how. It has triggered a meme trend where netizens have churned out hilarious posts. Along with the screenshot of the scene, a lot of users are writing some funny lines which will make you go LOL! One user wrote, "when she chooses water over Coca-Cola", another one said, "When she equally likes art films and commercial movies."

Take a look at the funny reactions and memes of Twitter users here:

when she chooses water over Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/hI0q1tyTPd — Arman (@_m_c_q) June 21, 2021

When she equally likes art films and commercial movies pic.twitter.com/Ya3OEa9jy0 — Pranjal Poddar (@casual_pranjal) June 21, 2021

when she says she prefers Dal makhani over pizza. pic.twitter.com/veIQ3mxqmf — Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) June 21, 2021

Indian moms checking fever hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/Vytutt5wch — Pappi bhai (@hahaharsshh) June 21, 2021

Jaadu giving powers to Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya : pic.twitter.com/VNebskAukS — An_Idiot_Tale (@tale_idiot) June 21, 2021

Aren't all of the above memes absolutely hilarious? Well, who knew that even this scene could crack us up someday.

For the unversed, the shot is from the first half of the film where Shah Rukh actually proposes to Kajol when her father has died. Meanwhile, talking about Kabhie Khushi Khabhie Gham... The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Directed by Karan Johar, K3G was a multi-starrer that included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film gave a tough competition to the other mega-hits of that year which were Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

So guys, coming back to the K3G memes, what are your thoughts on them? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal