Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's famous scene from K3G triggers hilarious meme fest
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All thanks to the digital world, some Bollywood films and their scenes have become timeless. Recently, actress Amrita Rao's 'Jal' memes from her film 'Vivah' were the talk of the town and now there's another film's scene that has been doing the rounds of the internet. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 2001 film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham's sad scene where SRK's character is seen keeping his hand on Anjali's (Kajol) head as a matter of support.
The scene has found its way to the meme world after 21 years of the film's release and how. It has triggered a meme trend where netizens have churned out hilarious posts. Along with the screenshot of the scene, a lot of users are writing some funny lines which will make you go LOL! One user wrote, "when she chooses water over Coca-Cola", another one said, "When she equally likes art films and commercial movies."
Take a look at the funny reactions and memes of Twitter users here:
when she chooses water over Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/hI0q1tyTPd— Arman (@_m_c_q) June 21, 2021
When she equally likes art films and commercial movies pic.twitter.com/Ya3OEa9jy0— Pranjal Poddar (@casual_pranjal) June 21, 2021
when she says she prefers Dal makhani over pizza. pic.twitter.com/veIQ3mxqmf— Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) June 21, 2021
Indian moms checking fever hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/Vytutt5wch— Pappi bhai (@hahaharsshh) June 21, 2021
Jaadu giving powers to Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya : pic.twitter.com/VNebskAukS— An_Idiot_Tale (@tale_idiot) June 21, 2021
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal