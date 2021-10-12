New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the controversy hovering around son Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case, the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is going through a difficult time. Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following in India and the star is known by all.

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after his arrest in the drugs case by NCB. So far, Aryan's bail has been applied for four times in the court but it gets rejected every single time. Since his arrest, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are trying their best to provide Aryan Khan with all the help in getting bail from the court.

Speaking on the situation of the star parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan one of the close friend told India today that, "He (Shah Rukh) had no idea that all this would take so long. As soon as this news came out in the industry, everyone was shocked. Shah Rukh immediately took legal advice from the best experts in the country and then Satish Manshinde was approached. Satish Manshinde assured Shah Rukh that he would get Aryan bail soon, but the court rejected Aryan's bail application, leaving the Khan family shocked."

The close friend also revealed that Shah Rukh and Gauri are not able to sleep properly. Getting concerned over Aryan's health Shah Rukh Khan is constantly in touch with NCB officials. Even though he is not able to talk directly to Aryan, but the actor is told about the well-being of his son.

Aryan Khan was detained by NCB on October 2nd and then got arrested after interrogation. According to the latest reports, on October 13, Aryan's bail application will be heard again.

Amid all the crisis Shah Rukh Khan has been getting constant support from his fans and Bollywood colleagues. So far, Salman Khan, Karan Johar among others have been spotted visiting the actor's house. And, including Hritik Roshan, Shekhar Suman, Farah Khan have extended their support to the star in the crucial time.

Also, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has put the poster launch of the Hindi remake of ‘Kill Bill’ on hold following Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest. The poster was supposed to be launched this week.

Posted By: Ashita Singh