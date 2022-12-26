Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's Pathaan OTT Rights Sold For Over Rs 100 Crore: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ has been grabbing headlines ever since the first announcement of the film was made. The film will mark King Khan’s return to the big screen in a full-fledged role 4 years after the release of his last film, ‘Zero’ in 2018.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, ‘Pathaan’ has been helmed by Siddharth Anand and is gearing up for a big theatrical release worldwide on January 25, 2023. With the release just a month away, ‘Pathaan’ OTT rights have reportedly been sold to a leading digital platform.

According to reports, the OTT rights for Pathaan have already been bought by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore. The film is expected to make its OTT debut in March or April 2023.

Two songs from Pathaan have already been released by the makers. The songs ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a never seen before avatar.

Talking about the second song, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, director Siddharth Anand told PTI in an interview, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.”

‘Pathaan’ song Besharam rang recently got embroiled into controversy over Deepika Padukone’s attire in the song. Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan spoke at Kolkata International Film Festival and said, “No matter what, people like us will stay positive. Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind.”