'People Like Us Will Stay Positive': Shah Rukh Khan Amid Pathaan Protests

Shah Rukh Khan graced the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday in Kolkata at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

According to ANI, Khan, who was the guest of honour at the film festival, expressing his views on boycott calls, said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

The film festival was also attended by other stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kumar Sanu and Arijit Singh. As per the invite that has gone out, Amitabh Bachchan declared the festival open.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the opening celebration along with with the state's Governor CV Anand Bose.

Coming back to SRK, Twitter was abuzz with the hashtags 'boycott Pathaan' and 'boycott Bollywood forever' after the release of Pathaan's song Besharam Rang. netizens criticised Deepika's sultry swimsuit look and seductive dance moves in the song and did not shy away from bluntly labelling it as "vulgar".