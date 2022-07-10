Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan Greet Fans Outside Mannat On Eid al-Adha 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made Eid even more special for his fans by greeting them. Thousands of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh's residence Mannat to catch his glimpse. Several fan accounts of SRK have also posted the video of Shah Rukh standing on his balcony and waving. SRK was joined by his youngest son AbRam Khan.

In a video shared by an Instagram page Instant Bollywood, Shah Rukh and AbRam Khan can be seen waving at fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shah Rukh opted for a white T-shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans. He completed the look with dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Abram wore a red T-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Ladies & gentleman, The Last Of The Stars - #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 for you ❤️#EidAlAdha #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/ya7p1v63OE — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, some fan pages also posted pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's look for Eid. The superstar can be seen in a white pathani kurta.

Earlier on Eid in May 2022, fans gathered around SRK's house and the actor posted a selfie on social media. He wrote, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a bunch of films lined up. He will star in Pathaan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie will release on January 25, 2023. The actor recently completed 30 years in the film industry and shared his first look from the movie. Shah Rukh's poster broke the internet. Sharing his first look, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh has also announced his action-thriller film Jawaan, which will release on June 2, 2023. Helmed by Atlee, the movie will also star Nayanthara. He has also announced his film 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Dunki will release on December 22, 2023.