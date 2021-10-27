New Delhi | Megha Mamgain: After seven years of Kumkum Bhagya, actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha are taking on new personas for their brand new project - Darmiyaan. The audio show, now streaming on Audible, is the story of a young woman whose 'happy married life' comes crashing down when her husband's extramarital affair gets exposed. In the show, Sriti Jha plays Sakshi Dewan who in the course of the show meets Shabir's character, Ridhan and learns to rebuild her life as an individual.



When asked about how men can become allies for women, Shabir Ahluwali told us, "It is about mental conditioning and what you have seen around you. My mother is like my friend, I treat my wife as my friend. And give them equal respect. That is what it is about. There is nothing that you can do and she cannot do. Similarly, everything that she does, you can do too."





Sriti who is a popular TV actor, making her mark through her portrayal of Pragya in the show Kumkum Bhagya is excited for the response to her audio show. "These characters are relatable. The writing is such that you feel you know these characters and situations. Not unlike her character in the audio show, Sriti says she too needed to learn how to empower herself as a woman. "Hum sab seekh rahe hai," she introspects, "I am learning to be equal. There is generational conditioning and women don't even realize how much burden they take for fitting into different roles of life. Women have to realize that they are individuals first."

Shabir and Sriti have worked together in Kumkum Bhagya for seven years and when asked about their chemistry Sriti reveals that there was never an awkward moment between them. "Shabir loves to feed people, he gets food for everyone!" A foodie with a physique, what is the secret we ask. "I don't eat, I only feed," laughs Shabir.

With a wave of OTT platforms and a surge in audio content, actors like Shabir and Sriti feel a sense of liberation while doing an audio show. "It is a good break from the make-up and vanity vans. Just a small crew of 6 was needed to do the recordings for Darmiyaan," says Shabir.

You can watch the entire interview here:

Posted By: Ashita Singh