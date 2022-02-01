New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is the recent celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared her health update with her fans and urged those who recently came in contact with her to get tested.

"Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," Shabana Azmi wrote.

Here have a look:

Earlier, Kajol has tested COVID positive on January 30. She took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers. Instead of her pic, she shared daughter Nysa's smiling pic and wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!"

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will be seen next in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Also, she will be seen in the upcoming series 'Halo', co-produced by Showtime in partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and 343 Industries. Based on the popular Xbox video game franchise, the show will arrive on the streamer on March 24, 2022.

