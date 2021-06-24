Shabana Azmi on Thursday took to Twitter accusing the alcohol delivery platform Living Liquidz of allegedly duping her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday took to Twitter accusing the alcohol delivery platform Living Liquidz of allegedly duping her. The actress claimed that she placed an order at the platform but despite paying the amount, she did not receive her order.

"BEWARE I have been created by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didn't turn up they stopped picking up my calls," the actress wrote on her Twitter handle sharing the details of the transaction made to Living Liquidz.

‘‘I paid Account no.919171984427 IFSC- PYTM0123456 Name living liquidz Paytm payment bank (sic)." She added.

However, Azmi did not mention whether she has filed a complaint reporting the fraud. Meanwhile, the company living liquidz has not issued any statement yet over the issue.

In the past, several other actors from the Bollywood industry have also fallen prey to online scams including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri, and Karan Singh Grover.

How Twitterati reacted to the incident

Replying to Azmi’s tweet many Twitter users informed her that most numbers available on Google are fake. One user wrote ‘‘Madam on Google the numbers displayed are fake. For 99% of liquor stores. Living liquids didn't con you but usual cons pulled a fast one to Rob you. Plz file a police complaint & raise awareness on this issue wherein thousands of people have got robbed of their hard-earned money (sic)."

Another user wrote ‘I've ordered from their http://livingliquidz.com website multiple times. At least for my area, they've never accepted payment online, even if you select digital options. They send a CC machine to the delivery guy. Consider including the phone no. you used in your complaint’’

On the work front, Shabana Azmi is known for various critically acclaimed films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, among others. She will be next seen in the queer love story "Sheer Qorma" starring Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta as well.

(With Inputs from PTI)

