New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu dropped the trailer of the film on Monday (June 20). The film is based on the life of ace cricketer Mithali Raj, who is the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. The role of Mithali Raj will be played by Taapsee Pannu. The trailer of the film depicts the journey of young Mithali, who knitted the dream of being a cricketer to changing the face of women's cricket in India.

The beginning of the trailer shows young Mithali, who wants to pursue the dream of cricket. However, she did not get the right opportunity. Later, with the help of her coach (played by Bijay Raaz) Mithali's talent is identified, and she finally gets the opportunity to enhance her skills.

However, Mithali's struggle is real as she faces several hurdles on her journey. But with her talent, she becomes the captain of the Women's Indian cricket team, and soon enough, she earns the respect along with her squad that they deserve.

The message of ‘Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya’ is delivered through the trailer.

Take a look at the trailer here :

The film is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and backed by Viacom 18 studios. The movie is set to hit the big screens on July 15. The trailer was introducted after the former Captain, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international and national formats of cricket. Taking to Twitter, she announced the news of her retirement. Following her retirement, Taapsee took to Instagram and wrote down a heartfelt note for the cricketer.

Taapsee wrote, “Some personalities and their achievements are genders agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj On to the next innings of life."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen