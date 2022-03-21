New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared the teaser of her latest 'Shabaash Mithu'. The film is based on the Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj, who has broken many records and is the captain of the Indian Women's team. The teaser highlights the achievements of the women’s cricket team and Mithali's many milestones.

It teaser revealed that Mithali Raj is the only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs. Besides that, she is the youngest female cricketer to score 200 in a test match. At the same time teaser also sheds some light on the journey of Mithali and her past life.

Taking to Social Media, Taapsee shared the teaser of the film and wrote, "In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history .. instead she created HERSTORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon!."

Watch the teaser of Shabaash Mithu here:

Earlier in 2021, Taapsee Pannu had shared a photo after wrapping up the movie, based on Mithali's life. Sharing a photo from the last day of the film's shoot, the actress had written, "I was 8 when someone made me dream that one day, cricket won’t be just a gentleman’s game. Even we will have our team, an identity. ‘Women in Blue’. We are coming soon #ShabaashMithu It’s a film wrap! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue."

On the occasion of Mithali Raj's birthday last year the film 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu was announced. Talented actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen in the movie in a pivotal role.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu's Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu was scheduled to release on Feb 4th but was postponed later. Till now, the makers have not announced any new dates for the release of the movie.

