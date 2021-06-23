New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taapsee Pannu's sports biopic, Shabaash Mithu is hitting the headlines after a rumour was rife that filmmaker Rahul Dholakia has been replaced by filmmaker Srijit Mukerji. However, now the former has confirmed the news in a statement issued on Twitter and said that he cannot continue as the COVID-19 pandemic situation messed up everyone's schedules.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the statement which read, "There are some films which you know you have to do. Shabaash Mithu was that film. When I read the script I was certain, this film I had to do; that was almost a year and a half ago - unfortunately I have to end the journey that started in November 2019. I won't be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven, and conceived by Ajit Andhare."

He further added that while he was writing this note he got emotional. "I have so many fond memories attached to this film that I can't help but get emotional when I write this note. This film was always about passion - The passion of Mithali Raj, the greatest Indian woman cricketer ever, and her story, which we were trying to tell. The passion of a studio head like Ajit Andhare who sat with us on all discussions- in covid, in lockdowns; at all times- the passion of a writer like Priya who worked very hard to strike the balance between emotion and cricket; the passion of Taapsee; who learnt to play cricket so well, that it was a delight shooting with her - the passion of every team member, actor, player who was trying to help us achieve this dream."

He concluded the statement by saying, "Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia."

Sharing the post he wished the film Shabaash Mithu and Sirjit good luck.

Here have a look:

Good luck #ShabaashMithu !! And for any further comments on this matter kindly contact @MandviSharma ! Thank you all ! pic.twitter.com/FLHTCMFTnR — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) June 22, 2021

Talking about the film, Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian Women's team captain Mithali Raj. The shooting schedule of the movie has been delayed by the pandemic and the makers are yet to announce a release date.

