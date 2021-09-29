New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shantanu Mukherjee, fondly known as Shaan, is one of the most talented singers in the Indian music industry. He has given Bollywood many soulful songs that still stands fresh in our minds, especially those who are in love. From Woh Pehli Baar, Kuch Toh Hua Hai to Chand Sifarish, his songs helped many to confess their love and make their lover fall for them.

Shaan, who was born on September 30, 1972, in a Bengali family in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has sung songs in not just Hindi but also, in Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Gujarati. He has also been the host of several singing reality-based shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Star Voice and many more.

He began his career at the age of 17 singing jingles for advertisements and then went on to release his album with sister-singer Sagarika, which was a great hit. After gaining fame from his albums, he got a chance for playback singing in Bollywood then, there was no looking back for the singer and he went on to give his voice in many hit films, including Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Dhoom, Dus, Salaam Namaste, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Don - The Chase Begins Again, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par and many more.

As the singer is going to celebrate his 49th birthday tomorrow, September 30, 2021, we have listed down some of his hit songs that will take you down memory lane:

Bhool Jaa

Suno Na (Jhankaar Beats)

Woh Pehli Baar (Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi)

Jab Se Tere Naina (Saawariya)

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan (Dil Chahta Hai)

Kuch To Hua Hai (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

Dus Bahane (Dus)

My Dil Goes (Salaam Namaste)

Chand Sifarish (Fanaa)

Aao Milo Chalen (Jab We Met)

Hope you liked the list!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv