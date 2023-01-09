'Shaakuntalam' Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Portrays Abandoned Kid Who Falls In Love With Dev Mohan Who Deserts Her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her forthcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The trailer of the much-awaited movie released on January 10 and it is already garnering praise from fans as well as critics.

The actress plays the titular role of Shaakuntalam, alongside Dev Mohan who looks Mohan Babu and Aditi Balan. The teaser appears to be captivating. Samantha plays the abandoned kid of Vishwamitra and Menaka who falls in love with Dushyant (Dev Mohan), but once she becomes pregnant, he deserts her. The movie revolves around what Shaakuntalam does after that. The trailer also features Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.

Recently, Samantha shared on Instagram how she struggled while filming for Shaakuntalam. "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing😂 Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter," she wrote in the caption.

Shaakuntalam will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Samantha wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D 🦢@Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @neeta_lulla @tipsofficial #MythologyforMilennials #ShaakuntalamOnFeb17 pic.twitter.com/dwOEdsKCna— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023."

Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.