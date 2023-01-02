  • News
'Shaakuntalam': Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan-Starrer Film To Release On THIS Date; Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan's much-anticipated film is all set to have a theatrical release in 2023. Continue reading for details.

By Swati Singh
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 01:18 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-anticipated film Shaakuntalam has finally locked its release date. The film will hit the theatres worldwide on February 17, 2023. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Samantha wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D 🦢@Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @neeta_lulla @tipsofficial #MythologyforMilennials #ShaakuntalamOnFeb17 pic.twitter.com/dwOEdsKCna— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023."

Along with a fresh piece of announcement, the makers also shared an all-new poster from the upcoming film featuring Samantha and Dev Mohan in a loved-up moment. Prabhu looked beautiful in a white-coloured attire which she paired with green-coloured accessories. On the other hand, Dev Mohan looked regal in an orange outfit with heavy neckpieces and big earrings.

The film was initially slated to release in November, 2022. But, makers postponed the film and released an official statement on Twitter, "We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon."

Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is being bankrolled by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

