Shaakuntalam Release Date Postponed: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Period Drama Makers Issue Official Statement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer 'Shaakuntalam' was earlier schedule to release on February 17.

By Piyali Bhadra
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 12:51 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Shaakuntalam' (Image Credits:@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythological film 'Shaakuntalam' got postponed again, as earlier the film was set to release on February 17. However, recently the makers of the film announced the release date shift in the film, and the makers will be sharing a new release date soon.

The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles, whereas the film is directed by filmmaker Gunasekhar and is backed up by the banner Gunaa Teamworks. The makers of the film released an official statement on their Twitter account announcing the rescheduling of the film.

The Twitter post read, "We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release 'Shaakuntalam' this 17th of February, we would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love."

The film is based on the mythological movie Abhijnanashakuntalam, written by the poet Kalidasa. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balam, Varshini Sounderajan, and Ananya Nagalla will also feature alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the film. 'Shakuntalam' also marks the debut film of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front, the actress was last seen in 'Yashoda' helmed by Hari-Harish. The film was a blockbuster gaining immense support from the netizens. Samantha will also be seen in Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi' alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

