Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans are excited about her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' ever since its announcement. However, the movie has not been able to hit the screens due to some reason and got delayed several times. After much delay, the makers of Shaakuntalam have finally announced its release date.

Shaakuntalam Release Date:

Shaakuntalam will hit the theatres on April 14, 2023.

Samantha had to go through tough training to get her posture right for the role in Shaakuntalam and maintain grace. Sharing a picture from her training session, she wrote, "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it!" She added, "Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either!"

Shaakuntalam was earlier scheduled to release in November 2022 and February 2023 but got delayed several times.

Apart from Samantha, the movie also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta. The movie is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

Shaakuntalam will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda, along with Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Samantha will be seen in the romantic film Kushi, along with Vijay Deverakonda. She will also star in the web series 'Citadel', which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Citadel will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name and it is produced by the Russo Brothers. The American version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Samantha will reunite with Raj and DK for Citadel as she worked with them before in The Family Man Season 2.