New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most anticipated movies Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been hitting a lot of headlines these days. The star cast of the film, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film, even though the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo is not out yet. Now, the star cast has taken a very unique way of promoting their film as they have posted their wedding pictures and asked for the audience's blessings.

Varun Dhawan shared a beautiful picture of him taking pheras with his wife Natasha Dalal on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank u. But I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!".

Neetu Kapoor also posted a throwback picture from her wedding. She can be seen sitting with Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani shared her parents' wedding photo. She wrote, "Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?"

Anil Kapoor also shared a picture from his wedding. He wrote, "You gave us your blessings once...now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai..."

Meanwhile, Prajakta Koli shared her picture and said that she is getting married. She wrote, "Sab bolte rehte hai - shaadi kab kar rahi ho, shaadi kab kar rahi ho! Toh bas - kar rahi hoon ab. And need ALL your blessings for it and advice…kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai na?".

Maniesh Paul also shared his wedding photo and wrote, "Sab badal gaya iss din ke baad…aur ab waapis sab badal ne waala hai! Need your blessings for this one…".

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The movie will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022, and it is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav