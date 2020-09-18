Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men's trailer is out now. The two minutes and 39 seconds trailer gives you a sneak peek of the journey of an ambitious father.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The official trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Serious Men’ is out now. The Netflix original film ‘Serious Men’ featuring Siddiqui in the lead role is slated to be released on the OTTP platform on October 2. The film is loosely based on an award-winning book of the same name by Manu Joseph.

In the trailer, Siddiqui is seen playing the role of a lower-middle-class man who believes that it takes four generations to become a well-settled family. He is playing the role of Ayyan Mani, who is ready to walk every path to make his son famous.

The trailer begins with a usual struggle of a common man who works as an assistant to an insufferable astronomer. His life got changed when he becomes a father. The two minutes and 39 seconds trailer takes you on the journey of Ayyan Mani, who markets his son as a child genius.

Nawazuddin’s son, played by Akshath Das, is introduced in the trailer as a science wizard whose talent and skills draw him comparisons with APJ Abdul Kalam and BR Ambedkar. But, there is a catch and to know what is that, we will have to wait for the release.

However, Netflix’s official synopsis of the film drops a big hint. It reads, “When a slum dweller spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved, his ruse could be especially dangerous for his young son.”

Watch the trailer below:

The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra and the screenplay is written by Bhavesh Mandalia. Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshat Das, Indira Tiwari, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar are in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role in the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had earlier said, “I am very excited to be a part of Netflix’s 'Serious Men' and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games, and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani from 'Serious Men' the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel