‘Send Her To Jail’: Urvashi Rautela Slammed By Social Media Users For ‘Stalking’ Cricketer Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela became a target for social media users on Sunday after her latest Instagram post. The ‘Hate Story 4’ actor made headlines yet again after indirectly hinting that she followed cricketer Rishabh Pant to Australia.

On Sunday, Urvashi took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself from a flight. In the caption, the former beauty queen wrote, “followed my heart, and it led me to Australia.” Interestingly, the Indian cricket team, including Rishabh Pant are currently in Australia for their ongoing ODI series.

Urvashi’s post irked social media users, who were quick to call out the actor for her ‘stalker’ behavior. One user took to Twitter and wrote, “What if a man would've done this to any female cricketer..??” Another wrote, “Exactly, she needs attension and memers feeding her very well. Everytime. Imagine If Ranbir chases mandhana he would've been in jail. Isko jail bheji.”

“She never had an acting career. She is a mad obsessive woman. If a man did this it would be considered celebrity stalking,” wrote one user on Twitter. “shameless people, even when she was in asia cup...i was like this is too much and disturbing for pant,” wrote another.

Take a look at some tweets:

Urvashi rautela is a psychopath. What she is doing is not funny or cute, its harassment. Chasing a committed man for attention is very creepy. Also proves women cant handle rejection either. Imagine any man doing this to smriti mandhana, whole feminist mafia will lose their sleep — Mithie (@_ahania) October 9, 2022

Whatever urvashi rautela is doing is pure harassment, she reached to australia for stalking pant imagine if pant does this for he, he will be behind bars in no time. i seek justice for pant #ArrestUrvashiRautela — 🐰 (@firki07) October 9, 2022





According to reports, it all started after Urvashi and Rishabh briefly dated each other for a while. Recently in an interview, Urvashi spoke about how a certain ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi. Following this, Rishabh took to his social media account to call out the Bollywood actor and wrote “Funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines.”

Rishabh and Urvashi have been slamming each other and have indulged in war of words over social media several times. While Rishabh has been dating girlfriend Isha Negi since 2019, Urvashi Rautela is rumored to be single.